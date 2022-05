This is an example of one of the banners that will be displayed on Grand Avenue. Photo courtesy Rick Schnabel.

WAUSAU – Rick Schnabel from the Wausau Masonic Lodge, on behalf of the members of that Lodge, recently presented $2,000 to Commander Bob Weller of Wausau American Legion Post 10 to support the Veteran’s Avenue of Honor project for 2022.

The Avenue of Honor is a tribute to veterans from our area who served our country. Banners with their pictures are displayed on Grand Avenue in Wausau from mid-May through Veterans Day, Nov. 11.