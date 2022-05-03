Wausau Pilot & Review

EDGAR – Newman Catholic scored seven times in the first three innings and held on for a 9-3 win over Edgar in a Marawood Conference South Division baseball game Tuesday at Edgar High School.

Eli Gustafson went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI, and Jacob Pfiffner and Tyler Ackermann each had two hits for Newman Catholic, which improves to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the Marawood South.

Josh Klement earned the win with a complete game as he struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.

Jordan Bunkelman had two hits and two RBI, and Keghan Hartway also picked up a pair of hits for Edgar (5-4, 3-4 Marawood South).

The two teams play again Thursday at Newman Catholic.

Cardinals 9, Wildcats 3

Newman Catholic 331 000 2 – 9 12 1

Edgar 102 000 0 – 3 8 6

WP: Josh Klement. LP: Ashton Schuett.

SO: Klement 3; A. Schuett (3 inn.) 5, Jase Apfelbeck (4 inn.) 3. BB: Klement 0; A. Schuett 2, Apfelbeck 0.

Top hitters: NC, Jacob Pfiffner 3×5, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Eli Gustafson 4×5, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Tyler Ackermann 3×5, RBI. E, Everet Brehm 2 runs; Brady Stencil 2B; A. Schuett 2B, RBI; Jordan Bunkelman 2×3, 2 RBI; Keghan Hartway 2×3.

Records: Newman Catholic 4-4, 2-3 Marawood Conference South Division; Edgar 5-4, 3-4 Marawood South.