Amanda Heiner

WAUSAU – Peoples State Bank announced this week the promotion of Amanda Heiner to mortgage loan officer.

In her new role, Heiner will work with customers in the Wausau area looking to purchase a home or refinance and need a mortgage loan through Peoples.

Heiner joined Peoples as a senior mortgage processor in October 2021 with more than 14 years of banking experience.

“Amanda’s experience at Peoples and throughout her career points to an attention to detail and natural problem-solving skills,” said Curtis McElhaney, Peoples State Bank vice president, mortgage, in a news release. “Customers will find Amanda focused on them and their needs creating a great experience while they make decisions on what is likely the largest purchase they’ll ever make.”

Heiner holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from the University of Phoenix.