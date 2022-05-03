Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Hayley Wagner went a combined 5-for-7 with four extra base hits and five RBI as Wisconsin Rapids swept a doubleheader from Wausau East 13-3 and 12-2 in Wisconsin Valley Conference action Tuesday at Lincoln High School.

Wagner was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBI in the opening game, and followed that up with two hits, including another double, and two RBI in the second game for the Raiders (12-2, 5-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Baley Berndt had two hits, and Savannah Spees had a double and an RBI in the second game for Wausau East (0-8, 0-7 WVC).

Wausau East will play another conference doubleheader at Merrill on Thursday starting at 3:30 p.m.

Game 1

Raiders 13, Lumberjacks 3

Wausau East 010 02 – 3 6 0

Wisconsin Rapids 502 6x – 13 14 0

WP: Rhiannon Carroll. LP: Maddy Krueger.

SO: Krueger 2; Carroll 1. BB: Krueger 4; Carroll 2.

Top hitters: WE, Claire Coushman 3B, 2 RBI. WR, Megan Clary 2 runs; Meghan Jochimsen 2×4, 2B, 3 RBI; Hayley Wagner 3×3, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Sawyer Holberg 2×2, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Jazzlyn Redcloud 2×2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jesslyn Graf 2 runs.

—

Game 2

Raiders 12, Lumberjacks 2

Wisconsin Rapids 103 022 4 – 12 10 0

Wausau East 010 000 1 – 2 4 5

WP: Carroll. LP: Tristen Young.

SO: Carroll (5 inn.) 2, Clary (2 inn.) 1; Young 5. BB: Carroll 1, Clary 0; Young 9.

Top hitters: WR, Clary 2×5, 2 runs; Jochimsen 1×2, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Wagner 2×4, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Redcloud 2×2, 2 RBI. WE, Baley Berndt 2×3; Savannah Spees 2B, RBI.

Records: Wausau East 0-8, 0-7 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wisconsin Rapids 12-2, 5-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.