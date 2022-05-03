Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Lucca Tonelli was meet medalist with a four-over par 76 to lead Wausau West to the team title at the second leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Riveredge Golf Course.

Tonelli won by six strokes of teammate Tyler Skogstad. Carter Morrison of Wisconsin Rapids and Owen Bunnell of D.C. Everest tied for third with 83s.

West won the team title with a score of 337, finishing well ahead of Wisconsin Rapids (361) and Stevens Point (363). D.C. Everest was fourth with a 375, Wausau East fifth with a 383 and Marshfield sixth with a 388.

Tanner Courtright added an 87 to tie Adam Prokop of Wausau West and Nate Earnest of Stevens Point for sixth.

Cooper Bjerke led Wausau East with an 88 and Matt Sitte added a 90.

The third leg of the tournament is Friday at Wausau Country Club.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Leg No. 2, May 3, at Riveredge Golf Course, Marshfield

Team scores: 1. Wausau West 337; 2. Wisconsin Rapids 361; 3. Stevens Point 363; 4. D.C. Everest 375; 5. Wausau East 383; 6. Marshfield 388; 7. Merrill 403.

Individual results: 1. Lucca Tonelli (WW) 76; 2. Tyler Skogstad (WW) 82; 3. Carter Morrison (WR) and Owen Bunnell (DC) 83; 5. Ethan Thomas (SP) 84; 6. Tanner Courtright (DC), Nate Earnest (SP), Adam Prokop (WW) 87; 9. Cooper Bjerke (WE) and Kyle Berres (MAR) 88; 11. Arin Derrmering (MER) and Brady Skifton (WR) 89; 13. Matt Sitte (WE) 90; 14. Chase Prohaska (WW) 92; 15. Dominick Fetterer (WR) 93; 16. Russell Harder (WW) 95; 17. Jaylen Anderson (MER), Allie Maschke (MER), Tyler Heiman (MAR), Teddy Schlindwein (WE), Jacob Kozelek (SP), A.J. Earnest (SP) and Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 96; 24. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 97; 25. Maxx Oertel (MAR) 100; 26. Nate Geiss (DC) and Mitch Blokhuis (WR) 101; 28. Bristol Kowal (DC) and Graydon Anderson (MAR) 104; 30. Jonathon Juedes (DC) 106; 31. Ethan Schnitzler (MAR) 107; 32. Brody Trantow (WE) 109; 33. Mason Borchardt (MER) 122; 34. Maya Paulus (MER) 128; 35. Vincent Marohl (WE) 142.

Overall Standings through Leg No. 2 of 7

Team standings: 1. Wausau West 13; 2. Wisconsin Rapids 12; 3. Stevens Point 11; 4. D.C. Everest 8; 5. Wausau East 6; 6. Marshfield 4; 7. Merrill 2.

Individual standings: 1. Lucca Tonelli (WW) 27; 2. Owen Bunnell (DC) 26.5; 3. Ethan Thomas (SP) 24; 4. Tyler Skogstad (WW) 18; 5. Nate Earnest (SP) 16; 6. Andy Ziemer (DC) 15; 7. Brady Skifton (WR) 14.5; 8. Carter Morrison (WR) 12.5; 9. Dominick Fetterer (WR) and Matt Sitte (WE) 12; 11. Cooper Bjerke (WE) and Kyle Berres (MAR) 10.5; 13. Tanner Courtright (DC) and Adam Prokop (WW) 9; 15. Tyler Heiman (MAR) and Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 7; 17. Arin Dettmering (MER) 4.5; 18. Chase Prohaska (WW) 3; 19. Russell Harder (WW) 2; 20. A.J. Earnest (SP) and Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 1.