WESTON – D.C. Everest used a nine-run fourth inning to erase an early deficit and defeat Wausau West 14-7 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Tuesday at D.C. Everest High School.

West led 5-2 after 3½ innings before the big inning pushed D.C. Everest ahead for good.

Paige Kislow was 2-for-5 with five RBI, Dakota Witucki was 4-for-4, and Taylor Friedel added a pair of RBI for D.C. Everest (6-4, 5-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Claire Healy went 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Claire Calmes and Allison Kirsch each had two hits for Wausau West (4-4, 3-4 WVC).

West plays at home against Stevens Point on Thursday. D.C. Everest hosts a tournament with Mosinee, De Pere and Wisconsin Dells on Saturday.

Evergreens 14, Warriors 7

Wausau West 021 200 2 – 7 10 5

D.C. Everest 200 921 x – 14 18 5

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Allison Kirch.

SO: Kirsch (3 inn.) 2, Hannah Baumann (3 inn.) 2; Paige Kislow (3 inn.) 2, Kluck (4 inn.) 9. BB: Kirsch 1, Baumann 2; Kislow 2, Kluck 0.

Top hitters: WW, Claire Calmes 2×4, 2 runs; Kirsch 2×4, 2B, RBI; Claire Healy 3×4, 2 RBI; Caitlin Krantz 2 runs. DC, Lilli Jessen 2×5, 2 runs, RBI; Kislow 2×5, 5 RBI; Caitlyn Kressel 2×4, 2B, RBI; Riley Zuleger 2×4, RBI; Dakota Witucki 4×4, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Taylor Friedel 1×2, 2 RBI; Paige Ritchie 3×4, 2 2Bs, 3 runs, 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau West 4-4, 3-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 6-4, 5-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.