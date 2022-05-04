WAUSAU — The Branch will host a Demo Day program on Friday, May 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the UW Center for Civic Engagement on the UWSP at Wausau campus. The event will include presentations by teams of college students to the leadership of Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. and Ruder Ware LLSC. This event is open to the public.

Beginning in late February, students in The Branch have worked as teams on a pair of innovation challenges for these organizations. The spring session includes 11 students representing Northcentral Technical College, University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point, UWSP at Marshfield and UWSP at Wausau.

The Branch’s most recent Demo Day was held in December 2019, before the pandemic caused the abrupt cancellation of the spring 2020 session. The spring 2022 session marks the program’s return.

“The Branch asks students from around the region to solve complex problems and to be entrepreneurial while connecting to the companies that need this local talent.” said Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. “We live in a very talent-competitive economy and will for the next 25 years, making this program very important to develop and retain the young members of our community.”

The Branch is a workforce development initiative introduced by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, Northcentral Technical College and Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. in 2016. The program is an entrepreneurial skills accelerator which is designed to retain talent in central Wisconsin. The program’s previous Demo Day events can be viewed on The Branch’s YouTube channel.

AROW Global Corp, Ansay & Associates LLC, Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, Incredible Bank, M3 Insurance, North Central Health Care, Ruder Ware LLSC and Westphal Staffing Inc are sponsors of the program. UWSP at Wausau and the Wausau River District are program partners.

Those interested in attending Demo Day should register at TheBranchWI.com or RSVP to Lukas Lindner at the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce at llindner@wausauchamber.com or 715-848-5966.

For more information on the program and to learn how to participate as a participant or coach, visit TheBranchWI.com.