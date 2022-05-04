My name is Loki and I’m a pint-sized pup who can’t wait to be yours. I was recently surrendered to the shelter, but staff keep telling me I won’t be here for long. I love to play fetch and am up for anything. I fall in love with everyone I meet, so there’s no need to worry if you have children or other pets in your home. Gosh, I just love everything about life and can’t wait to have you in mine!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. This feature is a courtesy of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.