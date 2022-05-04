Janice A. Minor

Janice A. Minor, age 67, of Wausau died on January 30, 2022.

Janice was born on May 28, 1954 in Wausau to the late Jerry and Audrey (Peck) Kodl. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1972 and would for many years at Fiskars.

Jan is survived by her brothers Don (Tina) Kodl and Mark Kodl of Scottsdale, Arizona; nephew Christopher Kodl and his children Evianha, Brinley and Rebekkah; niece Genevieve Hellwig and her children Elloise and Adeline.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel, 235962 N Troy St, Wausau, WI 54403. Roman Baca will lead the service.

Charles A. Zahn

Charles “Charlie” A. Zahn, age 92, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on May 1, 2022. Charlie was born to Harry and Elsie (Krueger) Zahn on February 12, 1930. He married Joanne Kopplin on June 9, 1956.

Charlie and Joanne took over the family farm and stayed there until 1992, when they moved to Wausau. Charlie remained active with his son Steve on the farm well into his 90’s. A day on the tractor or driving the gator with his bulldog Jenny was a great day for Charlie. Charlie was baptized, confirmed and married at St. John’s Church, Town of Maine and remained an active member until his passing. Charlie and Joanne loved playing cards with their friends in various card clubs over the years, and Charlie also loved to fish in the pond in front of the farm.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joanne; his daughter, Deb Maley and his son Steve Zahn; four grandchildren, Ashlee (Andy) Van Der Geest, Nick Maley, Justin Zahn (Julia Anderson) and Alex Zahn.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Elsie Zahn, his mother and father- in- law, Franklin and Irma Kopplin, his brother and sister-in-law, Cliff and Vicky Zahn, a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ellen and Orville Krueger, a brother-in-law, Stanley Wiederhoeft, his son-in-law, Todd Maley and his daughter-in-law, Pam Zahn.

Services will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church, 5304 44th Ave., town of Maine. Visitation will begin at 2:00 P.M. and the service will be at 4:30 P.M. followed by a procession through Charlie’s farm and a graveside service in the church cemetery. There will be a celebration of life with dinner and drinks at Willow Springs Gardens following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church town of Maine.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Monica Howe for all the love and care she has given Joanne and Charlie, Patrice Marquardt for all the care and visits she gave Charlie, everyone who cared for him on the MAP unit at Aspirus hospital especially his nurse Tina.

Milton J. F. Giese

Milton “Butch” J. F. Giese, 73, Wausau, formerly of Athens, passed away at home on Wednesday, Aprill 27, 2022.

He was born November 8, 1948 in Vienna, Austria, son of the late Milton and Christine (Hedinger) Giese. Milton was united in marriage to Marion Polsek and his second marriage was to Carla Frank.

For many years, he worked as an assembler and supervisor for Wiremaid Products Corp. in Wausau and Maratech International in Marathon. Milton was a longtime member of the Eagles Club in Wausau. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed mathematics, reading and fishing. You could always count on Milton to play a prank on you or someone else! He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include, four children, Milton (Kim) Giese, Eau Claire, Charlotte (Garrett) Schumacher, Schofield, Adrian Giese, Wausau and Ryan Giese, Wausau; one step-daughter, Laura (Matt) Schuster, Minnesota; eight grandchildren, Alicia, Austin, Michaela, Spencer, Jacob, Fox, Natalie and Nathan; one great-grandson, Benjamin; four siblings, Fred Giese, La Crosse, Christine (Doug) Belongia, New York, John (Charlene) Giese, Merrill and Annie (Jim) Emerson, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and both of his spouses. His sister, Patsy Karbowski died on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in the Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Stanley J. Zyduck

Stanley J. Zyduck, 84, Kronenwetter died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at this home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 12, 1937, in Wausau, son of the late Joseph and Hildegarde (Eisner) Zyduck. On October 19, 1957, he married Charlotte Shidell at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. She preceded him in death on February 24, 2020.

For more than 40 years Stanley was a maintenance supervisor at Wausau Metals Window Manufacturing. Some of his favorite pastimes included camping, hunting, fishing, driving school bus for D.C. Everest and wood working. Stanley and Charlotte enjoyed being foster parents over the years and also hosted numerous foreign exchange students.

Stanley proudly served his country in the Army National Guard.

Survivors include his five children, Tammy (Kevin) Robbins, Mosinee, Perry (Sharon) Zyduck, Scott City, MO, Kim (Steve) Pluger, Hatley, Jay (Kim) Zyduck, Mosinee and Sean (Rachael) Zyduck Wausau; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Pat Golembiewski, Kronenwetter, Ron Zyduck, Kronenwetter and Mary Evenson, Minocqua and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, Weston. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Interim Hospice for their outstanding care and devotion they shared with Stanley during his time with them and also a special thanks to Roseanne, Tim and Monica for the extra special care you all showed Stanley. God Bless You All!!

Maria D. Petrowski

Maria Dawn Petrowski, 54 died at her home on Tuesday morning on March 29, 2022 from natural causes. Maria was born on July 3, 1967 in Stanley, WI to the parents of Barbara Wilson and David Wilson.

Maria was a bright and kind soul she touched many lives with her generosity to help people in need. Maria lived her life to the fullest through her love of gardening, cooking, spending time with family and friends. Attending church and helping with Church events. She will be remembered for her beautiful loving kind spirit.

Maria is survived by her children Joe Wilson, Amanda Martinez, Josh Wilson, Aaron Wilson, Regina Petrowski, 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life of Maria on Saturday May 28th, 2022. At Our Saviors National Catholic Church in Mosinee Wisconsin visitation will be held from 4:30 to 5:00 followed by a funeral mass service from 5:00 to 6:00.”

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time.