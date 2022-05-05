Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is the Tropical Apple Punch, a delightful drink packed with flavor that’s sure to please. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!

Cocktail of the Week: Tropical Apple Punch

1/5 oz. 360 Red Delicious Apple Vodka

1/2 oz. Malibu

2 oz. Pineapple Juice

Apple slices, for garnish

To create this drink, pour the liquids into a shaker filled with ice, then shake to combine before pouring into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a thin apple slice or two, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.