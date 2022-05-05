Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The Marshfield boys tennis team stayed unbeaten in the Wisconsin Valley Conference with a 4-3 win over D.C. Everest on Wednesday at D.C. Everest High School.

D.C. Everest won the top three singles matches as it suffered its first loss of the season in the Valley, falling to 2-1.

Fukumatsu Hirose at No. 1 singles, Colin Belton at No. 2, and Ted Kitchell at No. 3 all won in straight sets for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest will play at a tournament on Friday at Wausau West High School.

Marshfield 4, D.C. Everest 3

Singles: Fukumatsu Hirose (DC) def. Ryan Paulman, 6-4, 6-2; 2. Colin Belton (DC) def. Dillon Scheuer, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Ted Kitchell (DC) def. Chase Hinson, 6-3, 6-3; 4. Will Jepson (M) def. Andrue Dettman, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Kai Rens-Justin Rachu (M) def. Ethan Hochberger-Jonah Vesper, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Kennan Chojnacki-Payton Smith (M) def. Ethan Giese-Cooper Engen, 6-2, 6-1; 3. Corbin Krueger-Ian Sennholz (M) def. Aaron Pozorski-Ben Winkels, 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Marshfield 3-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 2-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.