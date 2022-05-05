Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Edgar scored a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth innings, then held off a seventh-inning rally to edge Wausau Newman Catholic 5-4 in a Marawood Conference South Division softball game Thursday at Newman Catholic High School.

The game was tied 1-1 until Edgar got its offense rolling in the fourth. Maycie Yonker’s two-run single put the Wildcats on top 3-1.

Edgar extended its lead to 5-1 in the sixth on a throwing error and an RBI single by Makayla Wirkus.

Wirkus, the Edgar pitcher, was rolling along until the seventh. Newman’s Paige Guld doubled home Annika Svennes, who also doubled, and Guld scored on a bunt by Ashley Jankowski to cut the deficit to 5-3.

A two-out error allowed another run to scored, before Wirkus earned her 10th strikeout to end the game.

Edgar is now 6-3 overall and 6-2 in the Marawood South. Newman Catholic falls to 3-5 and 2-4 in the conference.

Newman Catholic will be at home against Rib Lake and Edgar will host Phillips in nonconference action Friday. Both games start at 4:45 p.m.

Wildcats 5, Cardinals 4

Edgar 001 022 0 – 5 13 1

Newman Catholic 100 000 3 – 4 8 1

WP: Makayla Wirkus. LP: Ashley Jankowski.

SO: Wirkus 10; Jankowski 3. BB: Wirkus 2; Jankowski 2.

Top hitters: E, Wirkus 2×4, 2B, 2 RBI; Maycie Yonker 2 RBI; Morgan Streveler 4×4; Leah Davis 2×4; Kendalyn Dahlke 3 runs; Reagan Borchardt 2B. NC, Paige Guld 3×3, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Lily Shields 2×3; Maria Christopherson 2×4, 2B; Annika Svennes 2B.

Records: Edgar 6-3, 6-2 Marawood Conference South Division; Wausau Newman Catholic 3-5, 2-4 Marawood Conference South Division.