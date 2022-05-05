Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Edgar squandered a big lead before coming back with single runs in the final two innings to slip past Wausau Newman Catholic 9-7 in a Marawood Conference South Division baseball game Thursday at Brockmeyer Park.

Edgar led 7-2 before Newman Catholic scored five times in the fourth inning, which included a two-run home run from Jacob Pfiffner, to tie the game.

The Wildcats recovered, scoring on an error in the sixth to take the lead, and added an insurance run in the seventh when Keghan Hartway led off the inning with a home run.

Ashton Schuett and Brett Baumgartner also hit homers for Edgar, which improves to 6-4 overall and 4-4 in the Marawood South as it earned a split in the season series with Newman Catholic (4-5, 2-4 Marawood South).

Everet Brehm added two hits and scored twice for Edgar.

Pfiffner finished 3-for-5 with the home run and three RBI to lead Newman Catholic.

Newman Catholic hosts Rib Lake and Edgar will be at home against Phillips in nonconference games Friday.

Wildcats 9, Cardinals 7

Edgar 241 001 1 – 9 8 5

Newman Catholic 101 500 0 – 7 7 4

WP: Jordan Bunkelman. LP: Tyler Ackermann. SV: Leyton Schuett.

SO: Bunkelman (5 inn.) 4, L. Schuett (2 inn.) 3; Ackermann (5 1/3 inn.) 2, Nate Klement (1 2/3 inn.) 0. BB: Bunkelman 3, L. Schuett 1; 17 3, 6 0.

Top hitters: E, Everet Brehm 2×5, 2 runs; Ashton Schuett HR, 2 RBI; Payton Dahlke 2B; Keghan Hartway HR, RBI, 2 runs; Justin Davis 2 runs; Brett Baumgartner 2×3, HR, 3 RBI. NC, Jacob Pfiffner 3×5, 2B, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI.

Records: Edgar 6-4, 4-4 Marawood Conference South Division; Newman Catholic 4-5, 2-4 Marawood South.