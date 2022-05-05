Monica M. Hilber, 34, of Wausau. April 28, 2022: Retail theft between $500 to $5,000, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Tony Her, 29. May 5, 2022: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct
Zachary E. Back, 26, of Wausau. May 2, 2022: Bail jumping, second-offense OWI
Thomas J. Baker, 25, of Rothschild. May 3, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Samantha M. Starkey, 26, of Wausau. April 28, 2022: Bail jumping
Scott M. Barwick, 29. May 2, 2022: False imprisonment, disorderly conduct
Riley A. Heikkinen, 28, of Wausau. May 2, 2022: Second degree sexual assault with the use of force, strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
Robert D. Kilcoyne, 25, of Wausau. May 2, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of cocaine
Rachel Hooper, 37, of Wausau. April 28, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Parnell D. Brown, 37, of Wausau. April 2, 2022: Fleeing an officer, operating while revoked
Patrick J. Hendrickson, 45, of Wausau. April 28, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Monica M. Hilber, 34, of Wausau. April 28, 2022: Retail theft between $500 to $5,000, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael R. Sulzer, 42, of Wausau. April 29, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon
Melissa M. Gowing, 43, of Wausau. April 28, 2022: Bail jumping, second-offense OWI, operating while revoked, ignition interlock tapering/failure to install
Matthew R. Valdez, 57, of Wausau. April 4, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Linda M. Drake, 46, of Weston. April 2, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Justin M. Kundinger, 36, of Wausau. April 28, 2022: Bail jumping, ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install
Hunter S. Leduc, 32, of Merrill. April 29, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, bail jumping
Gregory J. Badalich, 58, of Mequon. April 4, 2022: Fifth-offense OWI
Denise G. Syvertsen, 48, of Wausau. May 3, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV drugs with intent to deliver, bail jumping
Daniel J. McHale, 56, of Rhinelander. May 4, 2022: Fifth-offense OWI