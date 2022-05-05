Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Stevens Point plated single runs in the second and seventh innings to defeat D.C. Everest 2-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Wednesday at D.C. Everest High School.

Nate Langbehn allowed just one run in five innings to suffer the loss as the Evergreens managed five hits against Stevens Point pitchers Noah Marschke and Riley Warzynski, but struck out 11 times and couldn’t score a run.

Stevens Point is now 8-1 overall and remains unbeaten in the Valley at 4-0.

Cuyler Soppe went 3-for-3 with two doubles for D.C. Everest (4-4, 3-2 WVC).

D.C. Everest hosts Hudson for a nonconference game Friday at 5 p.m.

Panthers 2, Evergreens 0

Stevens Point 010 000 1 – 2 7 1

D.C. Everest 000 000 0 – 0 5 2

WP: Noah Marschke. LP: Nate Langbehn. SV: Riley Warzynski.

SO: Marschke (5 inn.) 7, Warzynski (2 inn.) 4; Langbehn (5 inn.) 2, Wyatt Miles (2 inn.) 2. BB: Marschke 0, Warzynski 0; Langbehn 2, Miles 0.

Top hitters: SP, Bryce Ehr 2×3, RBI. DC, Cuyler Soppe 3×3, 2 2Bs, Mitchell Danielski 2B.

Records: Stevens Point 8-1, 4-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 4-4, 3-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.