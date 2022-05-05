WAUSAU – Bees, butterflies, birds and bats have an important role in Wisconsin’s ecosystem and are vital to creating and maintaining the habitats that many animals rely on for food and shelter. But how does it all work, and what are some easy ways that residents can help support biodiversity?

At 10 a.m. May 6, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert joins beekeepers Bill Korb of the Chippewa Valley Beekeepers Association and Waupaca’s Dr. Michael Bauer, Nicaragua Bee Project founder and educator, for a look at the role of honeybees and beekeepers. Later, she’ll be joined by Lake Wissota State Park Naturalist and Master Gardener Sue Crisp, for a better understanding of how to support pollinators as they maintain a healthy Wisconsin ecosystem.

Listeners can join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or emailing questions to ideas@wpr.org.

