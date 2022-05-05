Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Terry and Alyssa Fields announce the birth of their daughter Klairra Maeble, born at 2:24 a.m. March 21, 2022. Klairra weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Michael and Jade Uffenbeck announce the birth of their son Henry William, born at 12:48 a.m. March 22, 2022. Henry weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Brandon Weiler and Carole Rychtik announce the birth of their daughter Stella Ann, born on March 24, 2022. Stella weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

Rusty Martin and Brandy Bogdonovich announce the birth of their daughter Emmalynn Marie, born at 6:21 a.m. March 25, 2022. Emmalynn weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Dustin and Jessica Lorbiecki announce the birth of their daughter Brynlee Autumn, born at 11:43 a.m. March 24, 2022. Brynlee weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Graham and Kelcea LaPorte announce the birth of their son Mavrick Flynn, born at 11:38 a.m. March 28, 2022. Mavrick weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Willie and Carrie Albrecht announce the birth of their daughter Alice Ann, born at 1:34 p.m. March 29, 2022. Alice weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces.

Clifford Stencil and Barbara Dobratz announce the birth of their daughter Lyla Marie, born at 7:12 p.m. March 30, 2022. Lyla weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

Elijha and Kelsi Krueger announce the birth of their son Leo Elliot, born at 4:42 p.m. April 1, 2022. Leo weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.

Mike and Tess Berger announce the birth of their son Ronin Scott, born at 1:59 p.m. April 6, 2022. Ronin weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Jamie Epping announces the birth of her son Sawyer David, born at 7:45 p.m. April 5, 2022. Sawyer weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Allen and Kristin Luebbe announce the birth of their son Reginald Joseph, born April 5, 2022. Reginald weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Mitchell and Savanah Resch announce the birth of their daughter Leah Lorraine, born at 4:06 p.m. April 7, 2022. Leah weighed 10 pounds.

Michael and Jessica Williamson announce the birth of their son Malcolm James, born at 1:57 p.m. April 18, 2022. Malcolm weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

John and Christina Evjue announce the birth of their son Ethan James, born at 10:18 a.m. April 10, 2022. Ethan weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Adam and Alissa Johnson announce the birth of their son Huxley Robert, born at 6:46 p.m. April 11, 2022. Husley weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

John and Breanne Flatter announce the birth of their daughter Sophie Beatrix, born at 8:28 p.m. April 12, 2022. Sophie weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Phoenix and Paige Manderfield announce the birth of their daughter Elleri Mae, born at 11:27 p.m. April 14, 2022. Elleri weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces.

Hugh and Alexandra McCabe announce the birth of their son Hugh Patrick Alexander Alvarado, born at 4:01 p.m. April 15, 2022. Hugh weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Dilan Akavickas and Samantha Zyduck announce the birth of their daughter Nora Rose, born at 11:23 a.m. April 15, 2022. Nora weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Dylan and Terri Walkush announce the birth of their son Mason Bennett, born at 1:05 p.m. April 19, 2022. Mason weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Joel Gonyea and Crystal Tallman announce the birth of their daughter Mya Angel, born at 5:45 p.m. April 18, 2022. Mya weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

Dylan Westfall and Taylor Jaecks announce the birth of their daughter Kinsley Celeste, born at 8:58 p.m. April 21, 2022. Kinsley weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

Mitchell and Breanna Wentland announce the birth of their daughter Ella Marion, born at 8:12 a.m. April 24, 2022. Ella weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Casey and Kelly Venzke announce the birth of their daughter Sophia Ann, born at 2:29 p.m. April 24, 2022. Sophia weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.