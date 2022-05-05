Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team signed three players for the upcoming 2022 season.

Right-handed pitcher Michael Conte and infielder Robert Morgan IV from Central Michigan University, and Evansville University standout outfielder Mark Shallenberger were inked by the Woodchucks, the team announced on Thursday.

The signings bring Wausau’s roster to 26. Click here to view the roster.

Conte, a Cincinnati native, has pitched 7 1/3 innings for Central Michigan this year, and gave up no hits in a stretch of 2

1/3 innings in a three-game stretch.

Morgan, who is from Groveport, Ohio, has started 38 of CMU’s 40 games this season with 30 hits, 36 runs scored, five home runs and nine doubles.

Shallenberger is a three-year starter at Evansville and is batting .373 with nine home runs, 60 hits and 40 RBI this season.

The Woodchucks’ 29th season begins Monday, May 30, at Fond du Lac, and the first home game will be Tuesday, May 31 at 6:35 p.m. against Fond du Lac at Athletic Park.

