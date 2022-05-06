Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest girls soccer team remains undefeated in the Wisconsin Valley Conference with a 5-0 win over Wausau East on Thursday night at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Jenna Baumann scored four goals and Madison Sazama added another for the Evergreens, who are now 7-2 overall and 7-0 in a the WVC.

D.C. Everest held Wausau East (2-6, 2-5 WVC) without a shot on goal in the win.

Ollie Liss-‘s-Gravemade had 18 saves in goal for Wausau East.

D.C. Everest plays Hudson on Friday at 8 p.m. and Eau Claire North on Saturday at noon at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Wausau East is off until Tuesday when it hosts Marshfield at 5 p.m.