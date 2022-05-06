Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – Noah Stroming tossed a two-hitter as the Wausau East baseball team earned its first Wisconsin Valley Conference win with a 5-2 victory over Merrill on Thursday at Athletic Park.

Stroming struck out 12 and walked just one in the complete game for the Lumberjacks, who are now 2-5 overall and 1-5 in the WVC. He also added a hit and two RBI at the plate.

Caden Werth had three hits and Lane Juedes drove in three runs for Wausau East.

Merrill falls to 6-6 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

Wausau East hosts Eau Claire North for a nonconference game Saturday at 1 p.m.

Lumberjacks 5, Bluejays 2

Wausau East 001 030 1 – 5 8 3

Merrill 010 000 1 – 2 2 1

WP: Noah Stroming. LP: Tyson Glisch.

SO: N. Stroming 12; Glisch (4 inn.) 1, Fletcher Ellenbecker (2 inn.) 2, Erik Mann (1 inn.) 1. BB: N. Stroming 1; Glisch 4, Ellenbecker 2, Mann 0.

Top hitters: WE, Caden Werth 3×4; Lane Juedes 1×4, 3 RBI; N. Stroming 1×3, 2 RBI; R.J. Stroming 2B; Kolton Abraham 2 runs. M, Connor Cortright 2B.

Records: Wausau East 2-5, 1-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Merrill 6-6, 4-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.