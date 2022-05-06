Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West scored four times in the bottom of the first inning and held on from there as it handed the Stevens Point baseball team its first Wisconsin Valley Conference loss of the season, winning 5-2 on Thursday at West High School.

West is now tied with Stevens Point for second place in the WVC at 4-1.

Wausau West (5-6 overall) will host La Crosse Logan for a nonconference game Friday at 4 p.m.

Complete game statistics were not provided.



Warriors 5, Panthers 2

Stevens Point 000 002 0 – 2 5 0

Wausau West 400 100 x – 5 7 2