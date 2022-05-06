For Wausau Pilot & Review

GREEN BAY – In a battle of ranked teams in the Bay Valley Conference, the Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team, ranked 18th in the state, fell to the 12th-ranked Green Bay team 10-9 on Thursday.

Green Bay pulled out the win on a pair of goals scored in the final three minutes of a very physical game.

A goal by Wolfpack senior attacker Nora Imhoff with just three minutes left in the game gave the Wolfpack a 9-8 lead. A breakaway goal by Riley Powless tied the game nine just seconds later after a faceoff.

With less than a minute left in the game, Green Bay scored against a shorthanded Wolfpack squad following a battle for possession in front of the goal. The goal followed a mishandled pass off a yellow card penalty.

The exciting contest held at Ted Fritsch Field at Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay was highlighted by Wolfpack junior goalie Amelia Speichinger’s repeated ability to deny Green Bay goals on penalties and on other attacks. Speichinger’s stinginess in goal forced the Green Bay team to begin passing out of penalty shots.

The Wolfpack led by a pair of goals at several points in the first half. The scoring opened on a penalty goal by junior Mia Otten, followed by goals by junior Riah Weiland, sophomore Brooke Schaefer, senior Nora Imhoff and junior Lily Sann. Green Bay had nine penalty shots to the Wolfpack’s three in the first half, leading to a 5-5 score at halftime.

Sann added a second goal and Imhoff had a trio of goals in the back-and-forth scoring in the second half.

Green Bay was led by Powless with three goals and Emily Bell with two.

“I’m very proud of how our ladies played,” said coach Tony Imhoff. “It was a very competitive and physical game.”

The Wolfpack’ record is now 5-5 with a 1-1 conference mark.

The Wolfpack hosts their first home game of the season on Tuesday in a conference game against Neenah. The game was scheduled originally for 7 p.m. at Thom Field in Wausau, but the location and/or time may change due to field availability. Visit the Wolfpack’s Facebook page for finalized schedule information.

The team is supported at the Pack Leader level by Advantage Group, Ruppel Chiropractic, Surgical Associates, Turf MDs and WW Self Storage/STW Enterprises, at the Howler level by Kwik Trip and at the Lone Wolf level by Polito’s Pizza of Wausau. These sponsors help fund travel expenses, equipment, coaches salaries and facility time. For more information about this fundraising effort for the team, contact Alison Howrey at 715-218-2172 or aehowrey@gmail.com.