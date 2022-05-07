Wausau Pilot & Review

The risk of wildfires continues to rise as dry conditions are pushing fire danger levels to the ‘very high’ category throughout much of the state including the Wausau area.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources reported 38 wildfires statewide over the past week, with more than 20 acres burned. A wildfire on the Marathon/Lincoln County line on May 5 in Pine River destroyed about a third of an acre with fire crews saving one structure that was at risk. A second Marathon County wildfire happened the same day at Frog Lake.

Wildfires can happen just about any time of the year, but historically, 60% of all annual wildfires in Wisconsin occur in March, April and May alone. Unlike out west, the spring is the most dangerous time for wildfires in Wisconsin. After the snow melts and before plants, trees and grass turn green, fires can spread quickly.

Debris burning is the leading cause of Wisconsin’s wildfires. The 2022 spring fire season enters with drought impacting most of the state. The DNR’s fire control officials are focusing on the potential for statewide fire activity as the snow is rapidly melting from south to north. Wildfires can start anywhere, especially where people live.