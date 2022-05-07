Wausau Pilot & Review

NEW RICHMOND – The Wausau West softball team dropped a pair of games at the New Richmond Triangular on Saturday, losing to the host Tigers 15-5 and Superior 13-1.

Izzy Gullickson had a double and an RBI in the loss to New Richmond as the Warriors committed six errors and the Tigers scored in all five of its at-bats.

Against Superior, West was limited to one hit, an RBI single by Claire Healy.

West (4-7) hosts Merrill at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Tigers 15, Warriors 5

Wausau West 002 30 – 5 6 6

New Richmond 317 22 – 15 10 1

WP: Brooklyn Swanepoel. LP: Allison Kirsch.

SO: Kirsch (3 1/3 inn.) 3, Autumn Hughes (1 inn.) 1; Swanepoel 4. BB: Kirsch 1, Hughes 3; Swanepoel 2.

Top hitters: WW, Izzy Gullickson 2B, RBI; Caitlin Krantz 2 runs. NR, Swanepoel 2×3, 3 runs; Brier Blietz 3 runs; Brooklyn Jackson 2×4, HR, 3 RBI; Amelia Brinkman 3B, 3 runs; Grace Brewer 3 RBI; Anna Hams 2×4, 2B, 2 RBI; Emma Eastep 2B, 2 runs, RBI.

Records: Wausau West 4-6; New Richmond 12-3.

Spartans 13, Warriors 1

Superior 032 413 – 13 18 4

Wausau West 001 000 – 1 1 2

WP: Ari Robillard. LP: Rachel Harder.

SO: Harder (3 1/3 inn.) 1, Kirsch (2 2/3 inn.) 3; Robillard 3. BB: Harder 0, Kirsch 0; Robillard 2.

Top hitters: WW, Claire Healy 1×3, RBI. S, Natalee Sigfrids 2×4, RBI; Robillard 4×4, 2 RBI; Paige Johnson 3×4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Alayana DeGreaf 3×3, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Brooke Hendry 2×4, 2 runs, 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau West 4-7; Superior 7-0.