Merchandizers Needed. Are you looking for ways to help your local community? Do you want a new and fun volunteer opportunity? St. Vincent de Paul is in search of volunteers who can assist with getting priced products to the floor. Tap into your creative side, helping make items more desirable on how they are displayed. Merchandising is an important part of our thrift store, we receive and price donations daily. Contact Jordan May at jmay@svdpwausau.org and Kim Kuske at kuske@svdpwausau.org or call 715-298-3028.

Coach Track and Field for Special Olympics. This is an opportunity to help very important Special Olympic athletes achieve their dreams as they train for track & field. Everest Area Special Olympics seeks volunteers to help measure distances, run a stopwatch, walk athletes from one event to another, set up practice areas. They have watched their athletes grow from shy, quiet individuals to athletes who eagerly await their next opportunity to be their very best. Contact 715-359-9134 or cheryl.johnsondomino@gmail.com to learn more and get involved.

Become an e-Cycle Volunteer. Want to learn about recycling electronics? Interested to see what happens to old TVs, computers, microwaves, etc.? Want a way to stay active and make an impact on the environment? Good News Project is looking for volunteers to assist with its e-cycle program on Fridays. Volunteers are needed on Fridays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Scheduling is flexible; you can choose to volunteer every Friday or once or twice a month, full days, half days, or just a couple of hours. Volunteers unload cars, weigh electronics, and sort them into the appropriate containers. Call 715-843-5985, M-F 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., or email Susie at Susie@goodnewswi.com for inquires.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Couch Needed. North Central Health Care is in search of a couch for a client moving into an apartment. Contact the volunteer office at North Central Health Care if you have a new or gently used couch you would be willing to donate at 715-848-4450.

Storage Shelves and Totes Needed. Rebecca’s Closet is seeing an incredible response to the Kids Clothing Drive and needs the following to store out of season items: 2-4 large wood or metal shelving units and plastic totes in various sizes. Donations can be brought to the United Way office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact Amber with questions at akraft@unitedwaymc.org.

