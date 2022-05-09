Wausau Pilot & Review

Strong winds with gusts up to 50 mph will keep fire danger elevated with a chance for severe storms affecting the Wausau area Monday into Tuesday, weather officials say.

Wind gusts will increase Monday afternoon, posing a potential threat to trees and power lines. Motorists with high profile vehicles should expect difficult driving conditions.

If you are planning to be outdoors today, please use caution with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all- terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire.

Fire crews have battled 96 wildfires over the past week in Wisconsin impacting nearly 100 acres of land, according to the Dept. of Natural Resources. Three of those fires have been in Marathon County.

A few storms could become severe across parts of central and north central Wisconsin between 8 p.m. and midnight, with damaging winds and large hail the primary threats. Scattered thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Some of the storms could become severe, with potential for damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall.