Wausau Pilot & Review

An 80-year-old man is dead after a weekend crash in the Langlade County town of Norwood, police said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 9 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of County Hwy. D and Evergreen Road.

The driver, a man from Antigo, was transported to Langlade Aspirus Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.