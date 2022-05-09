Wausau Pilot and Review

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help and assistance in efforts to locate Alonna Leigh Jagodinski, 32, of the Town of Wausau. She was last seen at her parent’s home in the area of Shenandoah Ridge Road in the Town of Wausau before leaving on foot late Saturday evening.

Jagodinski is described as being 5 feet 2 inches and 95 pounds, with long black hair. She may be wearing a long puffy maroon jacket, a gold crop top, and light brown suede boots. She left home on foot without her purse and cellphone.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Residents in the Town of Wausau are encouraged to check their property including outbuildings, vehicles, game cameras, video doorbells, and surveillance systems for any sign of Alonna.

A preliminary ground and drone search of the area surrounding her parent’s home has been completed and has not turned up any leads at this time. Additional volunteers are not needed for searches at this time. Any future volunteer needs will be posted on the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Jagodinski may be suffering from mental illness and in need of emergency care. If you see Alonna or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200.