Clifford Froehlich

Clifford Froehlich, 91, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Stevens Point, WI.

Clifford was born on February 12, 1931, to Hugo and Bertha (Radtke) Froehlich in Wausau. He worked as a laborer for Wausau Homes, but he enjoyed working as a janitor at Our Savior’s Church in Wausau for many years. His favorite enjoyment was working in his vegetable garden and tending to his berry bushes.

Clifford is survived by wife, Pauline Froehlich, son, Don Froehlich, Siblings Henry (Joan) Froehlich, and Steven (Shirley) Froehlich, along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hugo and Bertha; his daughter and son-in-law, Linda (Patrick) Converse, his siblings, Frieda (Elmer) Wetzel, Elizabeth (Vilas) Papendorf, Ruth (Ed) Kruit, Erna (Leslie) Anderson, Leslie (Helen) Froehlich, Clarence (Ann) Froehlich, Ada (Edward) Hoerter, and Walter Froehlich.

The funeral service for Clifford will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Our Savior’s Church, 703 Flieth St, Wausau, WI. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park following the service.

Jean M. Bridges

Jean M. Bridges, 89, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022 under the care of Interim Hospice at Copper Leaf in Schofield.

She was born October 22, 1932 in Eau Claire, daughter of the late Anton and Elgie Eckert. On August 20, 1955 she married Gerald Bridges in Eau Claire. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2014.

Jean was a bank teller at American National Bank but also held many other positions there during her career. After retiring at age 55, her & Jerry moved “up north” for 8 years, enjoying lake life. Jean volunteered at Sacred Heart Hospital and delivered Meals on Wheels with Jerry after moving back to Eau Claire. She was an avid reader, a great baker and made awesome hot beefs! For over 25 years, Jean & Jerry loved spending parts of each winter “down south”, usually in the Gulf Shores, Alabama area. They also enjoyed traveling the world where Jean could always find places to shop. Even as Lewy Body Dementia altered some aspects of her personality, she remained a confirmed chocoholic!

Jean is survived by her daughter, Diane (John) Shope; grandchildren, Ben (Molly) Shope & Greg Shope and Emily, Brittany & Luke Rothfusz and great-granddaughter, Lexi Shope.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol (Ron) Rothfusz and her sister, Agnes Eckert.

Memorial Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Mark Catholic Church Rothschild. Rev. Allan Slowiak will preside. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild.

Entombment will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 at Resurrection Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

George J. Wagner

George J. Wagner passed away on October 12, 2021.

His first wife, Gladys Hoffman from Edgar, WI, passed away in August of 1996. They are survived by Thomas (Judy) Wagner, Dr. Cheryl Wagner (John Schaffter), Dr. Dan (Anita) Wagner, and Dr. John (Dr. Thanh Duong) Wagner, 5 grandchildren (Carla Collins, Elizabeth Brown, Alexandra and Clair Schaffter and Matthew Wagner), and 4 great-grandchildren (Pierce and Luke Collins, Garrett and Patrick Brown).

George is survived by his second wife Ann Black, her three sons and their families.

George was born on a farm in Edgar, Wisconsin on November 9, 1925 to George and Margaret Wagner. He was the third oldest of 10 children and was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 5 sisters. One sister survives. He was a beloved member of a large and boisterous family and the highlight of his summers was attending the annual family reunions at the family farm.

He attended school in Edgar, graduated in 1943, and immediately enlisted in the Signal Corps reserve and began training in the new field of electronics. When he turned 18 he was called to active duty and after a few early training moves he joined the 86th Infantry Division in April of 1944.

Eventually his Division saw action in Europe in early 1945 and on completion of the war in Europe, they returned to the U.S. The 86th was one of the few units transferred to the Pacific due to their amphibious training. After some time in the Philippines, he returned home with the rank of Staff Sergeant and was discharged in August of 1946.

He attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering in June of 1950.

George spent his career in the paper industry. Over his 39 year career he rose quickly into administration and managed paper mills in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Butler, Alabama; Halsey, Oregon; and had head office positions in Greenwich, Connecticut. He retired in Green Bay as Vice President of Lake States Operations of James River Corporation in 1989.

He believed in community service and generously gave his skills and time to civic organizations in the communities in which he lived.

He will be buried in Edgar, Wisconsin on July 16th immediately after a memorial mass to be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, it was his wish that donations may be made to the charity of your choice, Christ Our Redeemer Catholic Church (1028 White Point Road, Niceville, FL 32578, corcatholic.org) or the Christine Center (W 8303 Mann Road, Willard, WI 54493-8731, christinecenter.org).

Robert L. Herzberg

Robert L. Herzberg, 83 of Bowler, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 at Theda Care, Shawano.

Bob was born on August 10, 1938 in the town of DuPont, Waupaca County, the son of Christian and Alice (Tony) Herzberg. On August 22, 1959, Bob was united in marriage to Lou Ann Sengstock at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bowler.

After graduation from Clintonville High School in 1956, Bob went to work at FWD, Clintonville, until 1976 and returned there twice more until retirement. In between, Bob owned and operated Bowler Oil Co. and worked at Carver Ship Building. Bob was a master fabricated welder. Bob served many years on the Bowler Village Board as trustee and currently was board president. He was instrumental in establishing another bank in Bowler. Bob also served many positions for St. Paul, Bowler, lastly as president. Bob served 8 years on the Bowler school board and many years as a volunteer fireman. He was also part of the BABA Baseball and was inducted into the BABA Hall of Fame.

One of Bob’s many loves besides his family, golfing, hunting, bowling, and watching his birdfeeders, was driving students of the Bowler School District to and from school for North Branch Bus, as well as to many sporting events for over 20 years. He also loved watching Packer football and the Chicago Cubs.

Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lou Ann; Son, Dan (Nola) Herzberg; Son-in-law, Mike Rand; Grandchildren, Samantha (Luke) Bensend, Jerry Rand, Christian Herzberg, and Caitlin (Jeff) Groseclose; Gift of Step-Grandchildren, Jordan (Ashley) Bauer and Alex Bauer; Greatgrandchildren, Lyle Bensend and Rhett Bauer; Sister, Alice Smith; In-laws, Yvonne and Gene Matz, Marlese and Dave Lindsay, Pat and Rod Zeinert and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and great friends.

Bob was preceded in death by a dear daughter, Lisa Rand; parents, Christian and Alice (Tony) Herzberg and brother-in-law, Jay Boldig.A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bowler. Rev. Mark Hesse will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Paul Riverside Cemetery, town of Almon, Shawano County.

Visitation will be held from 9am until the time of service at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bowler in honor of Bob.

Jeanette Chaloupka

With gratitude for her loving presence in our lives, we announce that our dear mom, Jeanette Chaloupka, 79, peacefully left this world on December 23, 2021.

Jeanette enjoyed the simple pleasures in life: a cup of boiling tea served with gingersnaps; long walks with her dogs; lilacs and peonies; Mozart, Bach, Enya, Roger Whittaker; Butterfinger Blizzards; crisp air; a hot bath; silence. Her greatest joy was being a proud and supportive mother –– a role in which she succeeded beyond measure. Oftentimes she remarked that her happiest days were spent with a baby in her arms.

In heaven, she reunites with parents, Charles and Margaret Mallarkey, and beloved pets. On Earth, her loving spirit continues to surround her children, Christine Larrabee (Bardsson), Jillian Van Hefty (Steve), Amy Chaloupka-Cabrera (Eduardo), Michael Chaloupka (Anna), and Eric Chaloupka; grandchildren, Madeline, Jackson, Alex, Charlie, Noah, and Andrew; and countless devoted friends.

Jeanette was classy, independent, hilarious, hard-working, sublime, and lovely in every way –– a stubborn Scottish lassie until the very end. Alzheimer’s Disease was no match for her!

Please join us for an afternoon tea to celebrate her life on May 14th from 12-2 at The Hall at Willow Springs Gardens, 5480 Hillcrest Drive, Wausau. Burial is private. Her final resting place will be at Restlawn Memorial Park – One With Nature Cremation Trail, Wausau, and in the hearts of all who knew her.