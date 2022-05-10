Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest pitcher Addison Kluck limited the high-flying Wisconsin Rapids offense to just three hits in a complete-game shutout as the Evergreens won 1-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Tuesday at D.C. Everest High School.



Kluck struck out three and walked just one in the victory as D.C. Everest improves to 9-5 overall and 6-4 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.



An RBI single by Paige Kislow in the bottom of the third inning knocked in Sydney Spear with the game’s only run.



Rhiannon Carroll was the tough-luck losing pitcher for Rapids (13-4, 6-3 WVC), allowing only five hits with no walks and one strikeout.



Both teams return to action Thursday as Wisconsin Rapids will host Stevens Point and D.C. Everest will play at Merrill.



Evergreens 1, Raiders 0

Wisconsin Rapids 000 000 0 – 0 3 0

D.C. Everest 001 000 x – 1 5 2

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Rhiannon Carroll.

SO: Carroll 1; Kluck 3. BB: Carroll 0; Kluck 1.

Top hitters: WR, Megan Clary 1×3; Hayley Wagner 1×2; Sawyer Holberg 1×3. DC, Sydney Spear 1×3, run; Dakota Witucki 2B; Paige Kislow 1×3, RBI; Caitlyn Kressel 1×3; Taylor Freidel 1×2.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 13-4, 6-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 9-5, 6-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.