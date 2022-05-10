WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College will be home to the Esports Spring State Championship on May 14 on the college’s campus, 1000 W. Campus Drive, Wausau.

The competitive video gaming event hosted by the Wisconsin High School Esports Association will feature 20 of the best schools from around the state competing in Rocket League and SMITE and will have 13 colleges from around the Midwest promoting their esports programs.

Students who participate in esports develop the same skills that traditional athletics build, such as teamwork, communication, time management, problem-solving and work ethic. This year, students will apply classroom knowledge in graphic design, broadcasting and event organization through an internship program.

Schools that would like to join future seasons can visit

https://www.wihsea.org/spring-22-titles/playoff-and-championship.