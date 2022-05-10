The United States of American flag symbolizes the freedom that we enjoy. While serving in the military over one million men and women have given their lives to protect our country and our way of life. We benefit from fallen American’s sacrifices every time we exercise our constitutional rights. We are able to speak freely, possess a firearm peaceably assemble and vote.

The Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group members along with members of the American Legion, Man of Honor Society, VFW, DVA, VVA and the WLVA assembled at the Gander RV store in Rothschild on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Paul Witkowski Assistant Store Manager and store employees were there to oversee the operation.

The group of over 70 veterans were there to help lower the weathered U.S. flag and hoist the new one. The veterans marched in cadence from inside the store to the flag pole with the flag for the ceremony.

The extra-large flag is 40’ x 80’ and the flag pole is 130’ tall with another 20’ underground. Many people wonder how the flag is maintained. Gander RV has a contract with a company that includes three flags, one on the pole, one spare in the store and one in for repairs and cleaning.

Like us on Facebook, Veteransweeklycupofcoffee

Visit us on https://mikeheil123.wixsite.com/website

Story and Photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann