

Habitat for Humanity of Wausau will move home No. 70 on May 12 to its final destination, 906 S. Seventh Ave., in Wausau, the housing organization announced in early May.

Excavation and foundation work on the site began earlier this month and on-site construction work will be completed with the support of local contractors, volunteers and Habitat’s partner family.

Since 1990, the nonprofit has brought together people to build homes, communities and hope. The recipients of home No. 70 were selected from a group of applicants in the spring of 2021 by meeting Habitat’s criteria of demonstrating a need for safe, affordable housing; being willing to partner with Habitat on the construction of their home with 300 hours of sweat equity and completion of educational classes; and demonstrating sufficient income (limits determined by HUD) to meet the financial obligations of a not-for-profit mortgage, annual property taxes and homeowner’s insurance.

This is the 15th home Habitat for Humanity has built with the D.C. Everest construction trades class.

D.C. Everest construction trades class of 2022. Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity of Wausau.

Under the instruction of Chad Pernsteiner, students in the class have the

unique experience of learning valuable skills while gaining critical hands-on experience that will both serve them well in their future and bolster the area workforce.

The Habitat home ownership program is supported through proceeds from sales at The Habitat Store, through financial and in-kind donations made by donors, and with a crew of dedicated volunteers.



The application period for house No. 71 closed March 31 and Habitat’s Homeowner Selection Committee is in the process of qualifying the next partner family. Those interested in applying next year can reach out to Habitat at office@habitatwausau.org for notification of the 2023 application round.