WOODRUFF – Howard Young Medical Center is now offering Urgent Care, providing treatment for non-life-threatening illness and injuries.

Heong P’ng

“We always want to do what is best for our patients and be here when they need us. When you suddenly need care, it can be very distressing,” said Heong P’ng, MD, an Aspirus Emergency Department Physician and Medical Director of Emergency Services at Howard Young Medical Center. “The Urgent Care option provides people with the assurance they can receive the health care they need when they just can’t wait.”

Urgent Care is for problems that need to be treated right away but are non-life-threatening. This includes such conditions as allergies, pink eye, rashes, upper respiratory infections, strains and sprains, ear infections, insect bites, cuts or other minor illnesses. Urgent Care can also perform minor procedures, provide basic lab tests and imaging to help provide an accurate diagnosis and determine proper treatment.

Injuries that require rapid or advanced treatment should be treated at an Emergency Room in a hospital setting where a higher level of care is available. When in doubt, do not hesitate to call 911, especially for suspected cases of stroke, heart attack or head trauma.

Urgent Care is available without an appointment, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Emergency entrance.

For more information about Urgent Care at Howard Young Medical Center, at 240 Maple Street in Woodruff, visit aspirus.org/urgentcare.