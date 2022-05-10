Disorderly conduct, drunken driving and throwing/expelling bodily substances among incidents in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for May 2 through May 8.

On May 5, deputies responded to a town of Bradley address to investigate a reported domestic disturbance. As a result of that investigation, a 31-year-old male from the Tomahawk area will have two counts of disorderly conduct and a probation violation forwarded to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office for charging.

On May 5, a deputy was assigned to investigate a disturbance at a town of Scott home. As a result of that investigation, a 72-year-old male from the Merrill area was issued a county ordinance violation for disorderly conduct.

On May 4, a deputy received information from a Wausau police officer in regards to a possible impaired driver passed out behind the wheel in the lane of traffic on Highway Q near Highway 51 in the town of Pine River. Upon investigating, the driver, a 36-year-old female from Waunakee, was taken into custody for first offense OWI, as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She was later booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

On May 4, a deputy responded to and investigated a one-vehicle roll over crash on Highway 8 by Highway A in the town of Bradley. The ensuing investigation revealed that the driver was reaching for a water bottle when the vehicle left the roadway. When the driver attempted to recover the vehicle the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled onto its top. The driver was not injured and the vehicle was towed from the scene due to damage.

On May 2, a deputy was assigned to investigate an incident in the Lincoln County Jail. A 41-year-old Merrill area man who is an inmate in the Lincoln County Jail spit on a corrections sargent. The investigating deputy will refer the case to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office for charges of throw/expel bodily substances.

On May 2, deputies were dispatched to an address in the town of Tomahawk to investigate a reported domestic battery. Following an investigation, a 46-year-old Tomahawk area man was located by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department and taken into custody and turned over to a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on a charge of domestic battery.

During this week there were two reported car-deer crashes, and one car vs. bear.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department