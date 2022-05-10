Wausau Pilot & Review

AUBURNDALE – Newman Catholic pitcher Ashley Jankowski struck out four and did not walk a batter to defeat Auburndale 8-2 in a Marawood Conference South Division softball game Thursday at Auburndale High School.

Ava Sukanen had two hits for the Cardinals, who held an 8-0 lead before Auburndale plated its only two runs in the seventh inning.

Anna Brown added a double for Newman.

Newman Catholic (5-6, 3-5 Marawood South) will host Wisconsin Rapids Assumption on Thursday.

Cardinals 8, Eagles 2

Auburndale 000 000 2 – 2 7 2

Newman Catholic 201 050 x – 8 6 0

WP: Ashley Jankowski. LP: Ashlyn Grimm.

SO: Jankowski 4; Grimm (4 1/3 inn.) 2, Anderson (1 2/3 inn.) 0. BB: Jankowski 0; Grimm 7; Anderson 5.

Top hitters: NC, Ava Sukanen 2×3, 2B; Anna Brown 2B. A, Hope Schulte 2×3, RBI.

Records: Auburndale 6-7, 3-6 Marawood Conference South Division; Newman Catholic 5-6, 3-5 Marawood Conference South Division.