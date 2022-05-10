Wausau Pilot & Review

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate fraud complaints in which elderly residents were scammed out of a combined total of $83,400 over the past week.

All three victims were led to believe their granddaughter was involved in a car crash, was being held in jail, and needed bond money. The suspect showed up at the victim’s home in person and collected cash in all three incidents.

“It’s imperative that everyone remains vigilant when receiving requests for money from someone you don’t know,” said Sarah Severson, Public Information Officer for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. “Be sure to verify the information by speaking to a friend or family member before taking any action.”

The Sheriff’s Office has made one arrest related to these fraudulent incidents. However, it’s unknown at this time if these incidents were related. The Sheriff’s Office is aware that similar scams have taken place in other communities across the state over the past week.

These unfortunate incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of educating our families, friends, and neighbors on the dangers of these types of scams.

If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of fraud, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200.