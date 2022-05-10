Wausau Pilot & Review

A tornado watch is in effect for Wausau and Marathon County on Tuesday, as thunderstorms are expected to form in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a risk of severe storms with damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday. The tornado watch is in effect for 43 Wisconsin counties until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Know the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH and a WARNING:

A WATCH means severe weather is possible, but not yet happening. Keep checking up on the weather throughout the day, have a plan ready in case warnings are issued for your area.

A WARNING means severe weather is happening in your area. Seek shelter, and get to a safe place.

There is a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night into the weekend as well. Stronger thunderstorms with gusty winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall are possible Wednesday night across northern Wisconsin, and then again Friday afternoon and evening.