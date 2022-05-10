United Way of Marathon County will collect new socks for school kids and families during all of May in response to an ongoing request by local families.

The United Way will collect any and all sizes, colors and types of socks. Single pairs of socks or large packages of socks are needed.

Socks will be distributed through United Way’s Community Closets and other agencies and programs, such as Bare Necessities.

Drop off socks at the United Way office, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B, during normal business hours or at a Peoples State Bank location in Marathon County or Healthfirst, 216 South Third Ave., Wausau.

You also can order socks online that will be shipped directly to the United Way office. Order from Amazon, Target or Walmart.