WAUSAU – Wausau East High School will host its annual Cultural Arts Festival, or CAFE, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 11, to showcase students’ visual and performing artworks.

There will be art displays, musical performances by the band,

choir and orchestra, a fashion show, authentic Hmong dances and culinary delights created by students.

Additionally, Wausau East’s greenhouse crew will host a plant sale and

Technology Education hosts an open house with an auto show, live demonstrations and Lumberjack merchandise for sale.

