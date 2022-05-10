Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West had its top four golfers finish in the top 10 as it won the fourth leg of the 2022 Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Greenwood Hills Country Club.

Merrill’s Arin Dettmering won medalist honors with a 78, the first time he won a leg this season. He finished one shot ahead of Wausau West’s Justin Yang and two in front of Dominick Fetterer of Wisconsin Rapids.

West finished with a 330, 14 shots ahead of Wisconsin Rapids. D.C. Everest was third with a 348, Stevens Point fourth with a 355 and Wausau East fifth with a 361.

Andy Ziemer of D.C. Everest shot an 81 to finish fourth, and Owen Bunnell was fifth with an 82 to pull into a tie with Wausau West’s Lucca Tonelli, who had an 85, for the lead in the overall individual standings. Ziemer is in third place in the overall standings.

Tyler Skogstad and Adam Prokop each shot an 83, and Chase Prohaska added an 87 for Wausau West.

Cooper Bjerke was Wausau East’s top golfer, taking ninth place with an 84.

The fifth leg of the seven-meet tournament is Friday at Merrill Public Golf Course.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Leg No. 4, at Greenwood Hills Country Club, Wausau

Team scores: 1. Wausau West 330; 2. Wisconsin Rapids 344; 3. D.C. Everest 348; 4. Stevens Point 355; 5. Wausau East 361; 6. Marshfield 364; 7. Merrill 366.

Individual results: 1. Arin Dettmering (MER) 78; 2. Justin Yang (WW) 79; 3. Dominick Fetterer (WR) 80; 4. Andy Ziemer (DC) 81; 5. Owen Bunnell (DC) 82; 6. Tyler Skogstad (WW), Carter Morrison (WR) and Adam Prokop (WW) 83; 9. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 84; 10. Kyle Berres (MAR), Lucca Tonelli (WW) and Tyler Heiman (MAR) 85; 13. Matt Sitte (WE) and Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 86; 15. Chase Prohaska (WW) and Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 87; 17. Nate Earnest (SP) and A.J. Earnest (SP) 89; 19. Tanner Courtright (DC) 90; 20. Jacob Kozelek (SP) and Ethan Schnitzler (MAR) 91; 22. Allie Maschke (MER) 93; 23. Ethan Thomas (SP) and Jax Pagel (WR) 94; 25. Adam Gage (DC) and Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 95; 27. Brody Trantow (WE) 96; 28. Jaylen Anderson (MER) 97; 29. Maya Paulus (MER) 98; 30. Brady Skifton (WR) 99; 31. Nate Geiss (DC) 102; 32. Maxx Oertel (MAR) 103; 33. Graydon Anderson (MAR) 105; 34. Zach Frangiskakis (WE) 106; 35. Mason Borchardt (MER) 112.

Overall Standings

Through Leg No. 4 of 7

Team standings: 1. Wausau West 26.5; 2. Wisconsin Rapids 24.5; 3. Stevens Point 18; 4. D.C. Everest 17; 5. Wausau East 14; 6. Marshfield 8; 7. Merrill 4.

Individual standings: 1. Lucca Tonelli (WW) and Owen Bunnell (DC) 47; 3. Andy Ziemer (DC) 39; 4. Carter Morrison (WR) 35; 5. Dominick Fetterer (WR) 32.5; 6. Tyler Skogstad (WW) 32; 7. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 31; 8. Kyle Berres (MAR) 26.5; 9. Ethan Thomas (SP) 26; 10. Matt Sitte (WE) 24; 11. Adam Prokop (WW) 23; 12. Brady Skifton (WR) 22; 13. Arin Dettmering (MER) 21.5; 14. Justin Yang (WW) 19; 15. Nate Earnest (SP) 16; 16. Tyler Heiman (MAR) 12; 17. Tanner Courtright (DC) 9; 18. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 7; 19. Chase Prohaska (WW) and Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 4; 21. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 2.5; 22. Russell Harder (WW) 2; 23. A.J. Earnest (SP) 1.