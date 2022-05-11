Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest won 20 events and captured both team titles at the Wausau City Track Meet on Tuesday at Stiehm Stadium at D.C. Everest High School.

The D.C. Everest girls won nine events to take the team title with 206.5 points, nine better than second-place Wausau West.

The Evergreens won 11 boys events to finish with 223.5 points, with West also taking second with 190.

Sara Mlodik was a double-winner for the Everest girls, taking first in the 1,600 meters (5:31.98) and the 3,200 (11:09.89).

Also earning wins for the D.C. Everest girls were Ella Pavlovich in the discus (127-2), Brenna Lehrke in the long jump (17-1), Sadie Rakovec in the triple jump (36-2.25), Reanna Edwards in the pole vault (10-0), Liberty Christianson in the high jump (5-2), Elaina Kamke in the 100 hurdles (16.56) and Maria Selting in the 800 (2:30.67).

The Everest boys had three double-winners as Cole Stevens won the shot put (54-0) and the discus (145-11), Blake Postler was first in the 110 hurdles (15.85) and 300 hurdles (41.66), and Caiden Hoeppner won the 100 (10.90) and 200 (22.28).

Triton Schmidt won the long jump (21-0), Arlin Sangster was first in the triple jump (41-9.5), Matt Nielsen won the pole vault (12-9), Matt David took first in the 800 (2:05.71), and the 400 relay team won in 43.35 as well for the Evergreens’ boys.

Wausau West picked up 10 event wins, led by Madeline Hahn who won the girls 100 (12.98) and 200 (26.71).

The West girls also had wins from the 400 relay (50.77), 3,200 relay (10:37.84), and Grace Albee in the 400 (1:01.11).

Winning for the West boys were Gage Monpas in the high jump (6-0), David DeLoye in the 400 (53.06), the 800 relay team (1:32.97), the 1,600 relay team (3:36.90), and the 3,200 relay team (9:00.76).

The Mosinee girls had two wins coming from the 800 relay team (1:48.63) and Claire Selenske in the 300 hurdles (50.31).

Wausau East won four events as Lily Clifford won the girls shot put (35-7), the girls 1,600 relay team won in 3:43.93, and Erek Ross won the boys 1,600 (4:50.62) and 3,200 (10:33.22).

Click here for complete results, courtesy of performancetiming.com.

Wausau City Track Meet

May 10, at D.C. Everest High School

Girls

Team scores: 1. D.C. Everest 206.5; 2. Wausau West 197.5; 3. Mosinee 101.5; 4. Wausau East 93.5; 5. Wausau Newman Catholic 34; 6. Northland Lutheran 8.

Boys

Team scores: 1. D.C. Everest 223.5; 2. Wausau West 190; 3. Wausau East 149.5; 4. Mosinee 44; 5. Wausau Newman Catholic 29.