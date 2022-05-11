By Shereen Siewert

County officials are working with multiple groups on a 15-year plan to improve several sections of the city including Marathon Park, and will hold a public meeting to gather resident input.

“Ultimately we are hoping to gather ideas on how the community envisions the park and the areas surrounding it,” said Jamie Polley, Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director.

In addition to Marathon Park, the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point at Wausau campus area and lands immediately south are in the study area, most of which is owned by the county.

“In each area we are considering current conditions, identifying what should or should not change, and prioritizing projects,” officials said. A steering committee began the process in early 2022 and aims to conclude by the end of the year.

Officials will question whether the Marathon Park Campground should remain in an urban setting, will discuss the playgrounds and bandstand as well as the amphitheater, which has a seating capacity of almost 10,000 but is rarely used. Also under consideration is the future of Marathon Hall, the former UWMC dorm that officials call “functionally obsolete.” Some members of the community have proposed transforming the building into affordable housing units, though “demolition may also be an option,” according to county documents.

Residents are encouraged to attend a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 177 at East Gate Hall at Marathon Park, 801 Garfield Ave.

This meeting will feature a presentation about the planning process and a series of design alternatives for changes to the study area. Project maps and designs will be on display, with opportunities to provide written comments and speak with the design team.

These concepts will then be presented to the County Committees beginning on May 31, Polley said.