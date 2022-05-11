Hello! My name is Tiger and I’m eager to be your new cat. I’m 10 years old so you can be assured that I’m mature and know how to use my litter box. I’m a touchy-feely kind of guy and I can already tell your lap is going to be my new favorite napping spot. I’m friendly with other pets, have lived with children and am the total package.

