For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau School District announced through a press release Wednesday that Jason Foster will take over as the new Wausau West High School Athletics and Activities Director for the 2022-2023 school year.

Foster, who’s currently a special education teacher at Wausau West High School, is the perfect fit for this job. In addition to his experiences in the classroom, he’s probably best known for being the head Wausau West football coach for the last six years. Just last fall, he was named Coach of the Year by the Valley Football Association.

“I am humbled to be the next AD at Wausau West. As a former West student and current teacher and coach, I know first-hand what an amazing place it is to learn and grow and just how compassionate and driven the teachers, administration, advisors, and coaches are to helping our students achieve their potential in all areas of their lives,” said Foster. “AD (Brian) Miller leaves big shoes to fill and I am excited to have him as a mentor as I learn and grow as an AD. I am passionate about developing leadership in our students and continuing to grow our positive culture, not only at Wausau West, but in the Wausau community as a whole.”

Foster will take over for current AD Brian Miller, who’s leaving Wausau West at the end of this school year.

“Wausau West is a special place,” said Miller. “I have experienced Warrior Pride from the teaching staff, support staff, custodians, coaches, kids, and parents. It is hard to imagine any AD having a more enjoyable experience than I have had here at West. I have worked with Jason since my arrival. I have watched him make great progress developing the football program. I watched him teach an impactful leadership class to his football players and observed his compassion for kids that he has in his daily classes. I cannot think of a better fit for the West Athletic Office.”