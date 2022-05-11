Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Delilah Abundiz and Maren Sauvageau combined on a four-hit shutout as the Stevens Point softball team blanked Wausau West 18-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Wednesday at Woyak Park.

Stevens Point scored in all four of its at-bats, winning the game via the 10-run rule.

Kaitlyn Klismith and Zoe Fink each had three hits, three runs scored and three RBI for the Panthers (13-3, 7-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.. One of Fink’s hits was a home run.

Taylor Liebelt and Claire Healy each had two hits to combine for West’s offensive output. West falls to 4-9 and 3-7 in the conference.

Stevens Point will play at Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday and West returns to action Friday at Eau Claire North.

Panthers 18, Warriors 0

Wausau West 000 00 – 0 4 6

Stevens Point 316 8x – 18 12 0

WP: Delilah Abundiz. LP: Allison Kirsch.

SO: Kirsch (3 inn.) 2, Autumn Hughes (1 inn.) 0; Abundiz (4 inn.) 2, Maren Sauvageau (1 inn.) 2. BB: Kirsch 2, Hughes 2; Abundiz 1, Sauvgeau 0.

Top hitters: WW, Taylor Liebelt 2×2; Claire Healy 2×2. SP, Kaitlyn Klismith 3×4, 2B, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Brooke Swiecki 2 runs; Addie Simonson 2 RBI; Zoe Fink 3×4, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Sommer Wright 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Sauvageau 2B, RBI; Abundiz 2 RBI; Morgan 2 runs.

Records: Wausau West 4-9, 3-7 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Stevens Point 13-3, 7-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.