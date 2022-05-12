Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Thomas W. Shelley, 46, of Port Edwards. May 11, 2022: Fifth-offense OWI, bail jumping, possession of THC
Treg Leder, 32, of Wausau. May 5, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, bail jumping fleeing an officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
Shawn D. Beck, 36, of Aniwa. May 9, 2022: Fifth-offense OWI, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, operating while revoked
Robert J. Mallory, 47, of Oshkosh. May 6, 2022: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping
Luis Gutierrez Velazquez, 17, of Wausau. May 9, 2022: Resisting an officer resulting in substantial bodily harm, bail jumping
Lewis E. Corder, 39, of Marshfield. May 5, 2022: Forgery
Joshua R. Langenhahn, 31, of Wausau. May 11, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Erin B. Schoelzel, 38, of Colby. May 11, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of an illegally obtained prescription
Ethan J. Novak, 30, of Abbotsford. May 10, 2022: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
Gregory A. Kimmins, 28, of Wausau. May 6, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs
Jordan Spatz, 20, of Wausau. May 9, 2022: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
James T. Tryba, 39. May 6, 2022: Falsely present a noncontrolled substance, bail jumping, theft, fraudulent use of a credit card
WANTED: Jeremie J. Pasholk, 37, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued May 9, 2022: Forgery, bail jumping
Joshua D. Benaszeski, 34, of Oak Creek. May 11, 2022: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker; resisting or obstructing an officer; battery; disorderly conduct; bail jumping
Desirae A. Kratwell, 37, of Mosinee. May 9, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Casey J. Corcoran, 39, of Wausau. May 10, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property
Anthony J. Harstvedt, 34, of Merrill. May 6, 2022: Unlawful use of a phone-threatening harm, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater
Alejandro J.D. Garcia, 31, of Miami, Fla. May 9, 2022: Theft and attempted theft by false representation greater than $10,000
WANTED: Christopher B. Galvan, 37, of Weston. Arrest warrant issued May 11, 2022: Bail jumping, battery
