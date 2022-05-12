The Marathon County Public Library’s “Little Art Exhibit” will be on display at the library’s Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon, from May 2 to 16 and at the Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar, from May 23 to June 6. The gallery contains mini works of art created by community members. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

The library and Extension Marathon County will offer virtual classes on managing pests in the garden on May 18 from 10-11 a.m., with the class repeated again that evening from 6-7 p.m. Both classes will be conducted via the Zoom app. Attendees can attend the session virtually via webcam or by phone. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, visit mcpl.us/events/10747.

The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host their next members-only book sale on May 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

Adults can participate in a weeklong plant swap from May 23-27 at the library’s Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Stop by to leave a plant for someone else to take, or come take one that someone else has left. Free. For more info, call 715-693-2144.



