WAUSAU – The D.C. Everest girls soccer team kept its perfect conference record intact with a 4-0 win over Wausau West on Thursday at West High School.

D.C. Everest is now 10-3 overall and 9-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. West falls to 5-4 and 4-4 in the conference.

Jenna Baumann scored twice in the opening 14 minutes, the Evergreens scored on a West own goal, and Ruby Kowal added a goal on an assist from Grace Sandquist as Everest built a 4-0 lead by halftime.

The lead held as goalie Makenna Kampmann made five saves for Everest.

Ayla Christensen had six saves for Wausau West.

D.C. Everest hosts a two-day tournament on Friday and Saturday. West is off until Tuesday when it plays at Marshfield.