By Shereen Siewert

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, along with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department, is asking for the public’s help obtaining information about a mixed martial arts fighter who is accused of committing violent acts against women.

In a news release, Oneida County Sheriff’s officials say 29-year-old Frank Schuman, of Lac du Flambeau, is the subject of the inquiry. Court records show Schuman faces charges filed May 11 in Oneida County Circuit Court of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct.

During an initial appearance Wednesday, Circuit Judge Michael Bloom ordered Schuman held on a $10,000 cash bond. The judge also ordered Schuman to have no contact with two people as part of his bond conditions. Another no contact order for a separate individual was added on May 12, when prosecutors amended the complaint against Schuman.

Police have not specified the nature of the attacks under current investigation or any relationship with the charges previously filed against Schuman. Officials request anyone with information about his involvement in violent acts, or has had contact with any alleged victims, contact law enforcement at 715-361-5201.